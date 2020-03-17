You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Gov. Baker Announces $10M Small Business Recovery Fund

March 17, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has announced a $10 million small business recovery loan fund to help companies struggling because of efforts to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is shutting down construction sites across the city and closing all public library branches.

Subway lines, buses and commuter rails lines will begin running at a reduced schedule Tuesday.

Massachusetts trial courts have been closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday.

Stop & Shop stores are planning to open early for customers age 60 or over.

Also, Plimoth Plantation had opened for the season on Saturday but closed Sunday.

