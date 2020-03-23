Gov. Baker Issues “Stay At Home” Advisory and Orders Non-Essential Businesses to Close

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker has issued a “Stay-At-Home” advisory and has ordered all non-essential services across the state to be closed, starting Tuesday at 12 p.m.

The advisory, which does not prohibit travel, will go into effect until Tuesday, April 7.

Residents are advised to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel and other unnecessary activities during the two-week time period.

Residents over 70 years of age or with underlying health conditions, who are considered at high risk when exposed to COVID-19, are being asked to limit social interactions with other people as much as possible.

The Baker-Polito Administration stated that they do not believe Massachusetts residents can be confined to their homes and does not support home confinement for public health reasons.

The order also limits gatherings to 10 people during the state of emergency, a reduction from the 25 person limit established in an earlier order.

That includes community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based events, and any similar event or activity that brings together more than 10 persons in any confined indoor or outdoor space.

The order does not prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people in an outdoor space, like a park or athletic field.

Essential businesses like grocery stories, pharmacies and restaurants who offer take-out and/or delivery, are exempt from the closure.

The Baker-Polito Administration issued a list of designated businesses and other organizations that provide essential services and workforces related to COVID-19 that shall continue to operate brick and mortar facilities during this two-week time period.

The list is based on federal guidance and amended to reflect the needs of Massachusetts’ economy.

While the businesses are designated as essential, they are urged to follow social distancing protocols for workers in accordance with guidance from the Department of Public Health.

Businesses and organizations not on the list of essential services are encouraged by the state to continue operations through remote means that do not require workers, customers, or the public to enter or appear at the brick-and-mortar premises closed by the order.