Gov. Baker Outlines Goals in State of Commonwealth Address

January 22, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker said he wants to dramatically reduce the state’s reliance on polluting fuels while expanding housing and upgrading the state’s public transportation system.

Baker outlined his goals for the new year during his State of the Commonwealth address at the Massachusetts Statehouse.

The Republican set a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 in his speech Tuesday.

Baker said he wants to continue improvements to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

He also pressed lawmakers to ease local zoning laws calling them the “wall between the well off and the up and coming” for those seeking housing.

About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


