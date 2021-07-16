You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Gov. Baker Signs New $47.6B Massachusetts State Budget

July 16, 2021

Gov. Charlie Baker

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker signed a new $47.6 billion state budget Friday for the fiscal year that began July 1, as the state is enjoying an expected jump in revenues despite the pandemic.

The budget makes key investments, including fully funding the state’s new Student Opportunity Act, which requires more funds be channeled into school systems with higher percentages of low-income students and English language learners.

There are no new taxes in the budget, which also forecasts a $1.2 billion deposit into the state’s Stabilization Fund — bringing the total balance of the “rainy day fund” to $5.8 billion.

