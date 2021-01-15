You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Gov. Charlie Baker Vetoes Sweeping Climate Change Bill

Gov. Charlie Baker Vetoes Sweeping Climate Change Bill

January 14, 2021

Governor Charlie Baker

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed a sweeping climate change bill Thursday, just days after top Democratic lawmakers on Beacon Hill vowed to immediately refile and pass it again if the Republican refused to sign the legislation.

The bill had been approved earlier this month in the waning days of the prior legislative session.

Baker’s press secretary said the administration supports many parts of this bill but was unable to try to improve on the legislation through the use of amendments because of how late it passed in the session.

Baker’s veto drew swift criticism from a range of environmental groups.

By STEVE LeBLANC
