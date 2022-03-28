State Announces Funding To Support Business Training Programs

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently awarded over $10 million in Workforce Training Fund Program (WTFP) grants to train 5,698 employees from 95 state employers, a move state officials estimate will create 1,540 new jobs by 2023.

Funded by contributions to unemployment insurance by state employers, the WTFP is a program within the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD) to invest in the state’s workforce.

The program is administered by the Commonwealth Corporation, which works to create partnerships between industry, education and workforce organizations.

Through their partnership with the EOLWD the program awards training grants of up to $250,000 to state businesses to fund training for current and new employees.

“When employers across the Commonwealth invest in the continued development of their workforce, employees build skills that strengthen their acumen, our business community and the greater economy,” said Baker.

“Through programs like WTFP, this Administration continues to show its commitment to workforce development as a way to benefit both employees and employers,” he said.

The awards include a $30,800 award to Richards Design in East Falmouth to train 17 workers, and create six new jobs.

Funds are awarded on a rolling basis throughout the year.

“This is a significant round of grant awards that will positively impact career pathways for more than 5,500 workers across the Commonwealth,” said Rosalin Acosta, Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development.

“Our regional workforce strategy is rapidly growing as we continue to collaborate with business, training and community partners. Additional grant opportunities are available now and I encourage others to participate.”

The WFTP has awarded over $146 million in grant funding to train over 113,000 workers in state businesses since 2015.

