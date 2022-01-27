Governor Charlie Baker Unveils $48.5B State Budget Proposal

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker unveiled a $48.5 billion state budget package that administration officials say includes no new broad-based tax increases.

Instead, it recommends a handful of tax cuts. One proposed tax cut would eliminate income taxes for the lowest paid 230,000 taxpayers. Another would give renters a bigger tax break on their monthly payments.

The plan now heads to lawmakers.

The new spending plan comes a day after Baker delivered his final State of the Commonwealth address. After two terms in office, the Republican governor has decided not to run for reelection this year.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press