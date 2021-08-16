You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Governor: No Update to State Face-Covering Guidance

Governor: No Update to State Face-Covering Guidance

August 16, 2021

Gov. Charlie Baker

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says there are no plans to change the state’s mask-wearing guidance even as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues its spread and schools prepare to reopen at the end of the month.

The Republican on Monday said the state’s vaccination rate is high and hospitalizations are relatively low.

He says the state plans to run hundreds of vaccination clinics before the start of school to boost the number of inoculated children between 12 and 19.

The state also has a plan to protect younger children not eligible yet to get vaccinated.

The Associated Press

Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


