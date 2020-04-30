Grant Program Launched for Hyannis Businesses, Cultural Non-Profits

HYANNIS – The Barnstable/Hyannis Transformative Development Business Relief and Recovery Grant Program has been launched to aid storefront businesses and cultural non-profits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants ranging from $2,000 to $8,000 will be offered to these businesses and organizations within the Hyannis East End TDI District.

The grants will be utilized to provide flexible emergency funding.

The program was created by MassDevelopment in collaboration with the Town of Barnstable and the Downtown Hyannis Community Development Corporation. The budget for the grant program is currently at $30,000.

The deadline for application submissions is May 6 at 11:59 p.m. For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.