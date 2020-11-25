Grateful Gobble Giveback Helps Local Food Banks

DENNIS – Mid-Cape Home Centers is hosting its Grateful Gobble Giveback to benefit local food banks and highlight the importance of food security during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During the entire week of Thanksgiving, November 23 to 28, Mid-Cape is donating $1.25 of every customer purchase to local food banks for the holiday season.

They are also encouraging customers to match or donate any amount to local food security, as well.

“There’s a lot of causes we get involved throughout the year, but this one was very important to us because we thought it got at everyone’s basic need, which is feeding people in need,” said Crystal Pieschel, Marketing Director at Mid-Cape Home Centers.

The organization anticipates a donation of over $10,000 to go towards food banks from the Gobble Giveback.

Local food banks that will benefit include the Family Pantry of Cape Cod, the Falmouth Service Center and Support the Soupman.

“We just really want to help give back and help them out during this time when their demand is increased so much,” said Pieschel.

An online donation link is also available here for those who are not able to make it to a Mid-Cape location.