Yarmouth Holds DPW Building Groundbreaking

WEST YARMOUTH – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the new Yarmouth Department of Public Works facility.

Voters approved spending money for the new building in October. The proposed cost of the project was below the initial $18 million projection.

Plans to build a new DPW facility have been considered in Yarmouth for over a decade, but are now finally in motion.

“I’ve only been part of this journey for a few years,” Town Administrator Dan Knapik said, “but I know there’s some folks here that have been part of this journey a lot longer than that.”

Knapik thanked voters in the town for supporting the plan, especially in the wake of the tornadoes that struck the area last summer and the work that the DPW carried out after the storm.

The new facility will replace buildings constructed in the 1940s and 1950s. The current structures have issues regarding safety, structural integrity, size, and more.

Selectmen Chair Michael Stone is confident the new project will relieve those problems for years to come.

“It should provide a safer environment for our workers, an environment that’s OSHA compliant, and that should be first and foremost with our workers in any department in the town,” Stone said.

Stone also said he was hopeful that the new facility would protect expensive equipment used by the DPW.

Construction is slated to finish in approximately 15 months.