Group Looking for Businesses to Get Virus-Related Insurance Payments

September 29, 2020

HYANNIS – Members of the hospitality and restaurant industries nationwide are preparing to make their cases to government officials regarding insurance payments and lost revenue sources due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hospitality Industry Reimagined Security Trust has been speaking in support of these businesses receiving insurance claims from companies to aid with pandemic-related losses and costs.

State Organizer for THIRST Chris Almeida explained that, by and large, insurance companies are rejecting these claims and adding that their plans do not cover pandemics. Still, he believes that applying for insurance money is worth the effort from these businesses.

“Who’s to say how much money would actually get paid out,” Almeida said, “but something’s better than nothing.”

Almeida explained that insurance companies have been denying related claims since 2003 during the SARS outbreak.

However, he believes that since state governments themselves made restaurants and other businesses close in recent months, they should now be able to receive claim benefits.

This money is vital, Almeida said, as businesses in the hospitality and restaurant industries are fighting to survive, and gaining government help on the matter is key for that effort. Locally, Almeida said that THIRST has not formally approached state officials.

“We’re just trying to organize and rally more business owners in the state before we actually approach the senators,” Almeida continued, “just so they know that we have support behind us from the small business community.”

Without more aid, Almeida fears that additional businesses will be closing their doors to the public permanently.

