You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Guitar Rock Legend Eddie Van Halen Dies of Cancer at 65

Guitar Rock Legend Eddie Van Halen Dies of Cancer at 65

October 6, 2020

Photo by Alan Light

NEW YORK (AP)-Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest groups, fueled the unmistakable grinding solo in Michael Jackson’s hit “Beat It” and elevated him to the status of rock god, has died. He was 65.

Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday. A person close to Van Halen’s family confirmed the rocker’s death.

With his distinct solos, Van Halen fueled the ultimate California party band and helped knock disco off the charts starting in the late 1970s with his band’s self-titled debut album and then with the blockbuster record “1984.”

By Mark Kennedy And Mesfin Fekadu, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 