Habitat For Humanity Calls For Volunteers in Falmouth Build

FALMOUTH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is searching for volunteers to help build affordable homes as they prepare for a new six home build on Willett Way in Falmouth.

A Community and Volunteer Kick-Off event will be held at Coonamessett Farm, 277 Hatchville Road in East Falmouth on Thursday, September 23 at 5 pm.

Willett Way is a new road named in honor of late Philanthropist Herbert L. Willett III.

The Willett Foundation Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation provided significant funding for the project.

Six homebuyer families selected for the project will build their homes alongside volunteers on Saturday, October 2. The six families will be introduced at the kick-off event.

Once completed, the families will purchase the two- and three-bedroom homes for $150,250 and $168,250, respectively.

Habitat for Humanity has developed over 156 affordable homes on Cape Cod over the past three decades.

Homes built by Habitat Cape Cod are deed restricted to stay affordable and are designed to be environmentally friendly, with solar panels and air source heat pumps installed.

Hutker Architects of Falmouth will sponsor the event, with refreshments sponsored by Frank and Denise Almeda of Falmouth..

For more information or to become a volunteer, contact Volunteer Services Manager Tara Cronin at 508-362-3559 or click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter