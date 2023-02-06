HAC Partnership Focuses on Resident Outreach

HYANNIS – To help boost affordable housing for the Cape Cod and Islands region, Housing Assistance Corporation and Leadership Cape Cod are starting an educational program on how residents can get involved with their local governments.

With the initiative, the partnership aims to highlight exactly how community members, including working-age residents, can form and enact policies on local boards with their policymakers.

“Housing decisions are influenced by those who show up to town boards and town meetings,” said Housing Assistance CEO Alisa Magnotta in a statement,

“We need to ensure we have engaged residents who will let their towns know that creating housing locals can afford is critical for our communities and year-round economy.”

The program builds off of the Housing to Protect Cape Cod summit, which brings together organizations including the Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, and more to tackle the region’s housing issue.