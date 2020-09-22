HAC’s Big Fix-A-Thon Going Virtual During Pandemic

HYANNIS – Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Housing Assistance Corporation is holding their annual Big Fix-A-Thon through October 3.

Participants are being invited to take part virtually by volunteering for small local projects, such as bike path renovations or fixes at a neighbor’s home.

“Even though we can’t gather, we can still make an impact and make a big difference,” Chief Development Officer of HAC Anne Van Vleck said.

Van Vleck added that HAC will also be accepting donations for their Workforce Housing Relief Fund. Money from that fund helps Cape Codders with things like mortgage payments.

Although it is bittersweet given the circumstances, Van Vleck said that keeping the spirit of the in-person event was important for HAC while planning this year’s Big Fix-A-Thon.

“We are encouraging people, if they can and in as safe a way as possible, to help their neighbors in need,” Van Vleck said.

The event will be returning to an in-person format next year in Orleans, as it was originally slated to take place in the town this year prior to the virus outbreak.

To learn more, visit HAC’s website by clicking here.