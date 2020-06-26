HAC’s Walk for Hope Takes Place Saturday

HYANNIS – Housing Assistance Corporation is preparing to host their 2nd annual Walk for Hope event Saturday, June 27.

The walk, which will be held virtually, will raise money and awareness for the Cape and Islands’ housing issues that impact many families and individuals across the area.

Director of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives Shawna Moos said that the reaction to the virtual transition has been positive.

“It’s easy to put on a shirt and walk for a cause, and raise some awareness and raise some funds,” Moos said.

Over $20,000 for this year’s edition has been raised already. By comparison, about $14,000 was raised last year.

A Facebook Live event will be hosted by HAC on the day of the event at 2 p.m. to celebrate the collective efforts during the past few weeks to make the event a reality.

“We’ll be sharing photos and videos from some of the different walkers, and just celebrating the overall impact of the event,” she said.

Participants of the event have been encouraged by planners to share footage of their walk and why they’re taking part on social media platforms.

For more information, including how to register for the walk, visit HAC’s website by clicking here.