Harbor Community Health Center to Offer Free Dental Care for Children Event

HYANNIS – Free dental care for children will be provided on a Saturday in February by Harbor Community Health Center in Hyannis.

The Harbor Health dental team will provide dental exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants for children ages 1-17 during the Give Kids A Smile event on February 8 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling Harbor Community Health Center at 508-778-5420.

“During Harbor’s Give Kids A Smile event, we hope to give kids in our local community the chance to come in to see a dentist and get the care they need to keep their teeth healthy and strong,” said Dr. Matt Horan, the executive director of dental services at Harbor Health.

“We’ll also use the opportunity to help parents and caregivers learn about the resources we offer to help apply for insurance and other programs to make sure everyone in the family continues to maintain good oral and overall health.”

Give Kids A Smile is a national program of the American Dental Association aimed at raising awareness about the importance of oral health to overall health, and the need that exists among millions of children who go without dental care.

Thousands of dentists and volunteers across the country will give their time to provide free oral health education, screenings, and treatment to underserved children.

The annual program kicks off National Children’s Dental Health Month.

Harbor Health is a non-profit organization with community health center locations in Boston, the South Shore and Cape Cod.