New COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Opens in Barnstable

HYANNIS – Harbor Health, the Hyannis Fire Department and the Town of Barnstable have partnered to create a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Barnstable Adult Community Center.

“We are grateful for the support from the Town of Barnstable and Hyannis Fire Department—this kind of collaboration is critical to getting shots into arms and helping all members of our community stay health and safe,” said Harbor Health Director of Nursing Mary Jo Brogna, in a statement.

The clinic will be staffed by members of the Hyannis Fire Department, the Barnstable Health Division, and Harbor Health staff.

All vaccines will be administered by appointment only, which are open to anyone 18 years of age or older.

The clinic will utilize the two-dose Pfizer brand of vaccine.

“Providing local access to vaccine services is essential to our efforts to get everyone in our community vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Town of Barnstable Public Health Director Thomas McKean in a statement.

Those who are not patients of Harbor Health are also welcome to make an appointment, which can be done by calling 1-888-503-0766.

Appointments can also be scheduled online here.