You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Harvard’s Danielle Allen Winds Down Campaign for Governor

Harvard’s Danielle Allen Winds Down Campaign for Governor

February 18, 2022

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

BOSTON (AP) – The number of Democrats running for Massachusetts governor has dropped by one.

Harvard professor Danielle Allen announced Tuesday she is winding down her campaign for the state’s top political office.

Allen, who has little experience in elected office, did not give a specific reason for pulling out of the Democratic primary, but did say that despite its progressive reputation, Massachusetts makes it hard for “non-traditional” candidates to gain access to the ballot.

The decision by Allen leaves just two major Democratic candidates in the race for governor: Attorney General Maura Healey and State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 