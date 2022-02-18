Harvard’s Danielle Allen Winds Down Campaign for Governor

BOSTON (AP) – The number of Democrats running for Massachusetts governor has dropped by one.

Harvard professor Danielle Allen announced Tuesday she is winding down her campaign for the state’s top political office.

Allen, who has little experience in elected office, did not give a specific reason for pulling out of the Democratic primary, but did say that despite its progressive reputation, Massachusetts makes it hard for “non-traditional” candidates to gain access to the ballot.

The decision by Allen leaves just two major Democratic candidates in the race for governor: Attorney General Maura Healey and State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz.

From The Associated Press