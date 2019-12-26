Harwich Inks Deals for Trash Disposal

HARWICH – The Town of Harwich has entered into a one year agreement with both New Bedford Waste Service and Covanta for the disposal of municipal solid waste.

This agreement comes at a price however, with NBWS charging $93.75 per ton and Covanta charging $90 per ton.

Trash disposal sites all over Massachusetts are closing down and there is now less and less capacity at incineration facilities because of it.

The lack of landfill space and other means of disposing municipal solid waste across the state is causing major financial difficulties for communities in the Commonwealth.

The loss of disposal sites is affecting Barnstable County and Southeastern Massachusetts more so than other parts of the state and in response, waste haulers are now sending trash out of state by train for disposal.

“Disposal capacity has contracted significantly,” said Harwich DPW Director Lincoln Hooper.

“The first inkling we got of this was back in May when the SEMASS plant in Rochester along with another plant that they own in Saugus closed, and it put a real hurting on everyone.”

Because of the declining lack of disposal space, New Bedford Waste Services was unable to honor a contract renewal of its current contract with Harwich for five additional years which was set to start in the New Year.

Hooper had hoped to come up with an agreement with the Town of Bourne to use some capacity of its landfill, however Bourne was unable to offer a contract to Harwich or any other town.

Bourne is currently working to expand its landfill and anticipates being able to offer long-term disposal options in the next couple of years.

With that option no longer on the table, Hooper proposed entering into the one year contracts with NBWS and Covanta at higher prices.

Hooper’s belief is that in a year or two the Bourne option will be back in play and will offer a better long-term solution for the town.

“Thus my recommendation is to execute an agreement with New Bedford Waste, execute an agreement with Covanta,” said Hooper.

“They’re very similar in price and that would allow us to open up the commercial business to local contractors.”

Selectmen Ed McManus and Interim Town Administrator Joseph Powers praised Hooper’s proposal with McManus comparing it to other towns that face costs of up to $250 a ton.

Hooper also noted that towns in Barnstable County have been fortunate since the late 1980’s when the SEMASS incinerator opened and communities only had to pay $12 a ton while towns on the North Shore have been paying upwards of $100 a ton for years.

Powers asked selectmen their thoughts on the contract and board member Michael MacAskill made the motion to approve the one-year contracts with NBWS and Covanta pending a review of said contracts.

Harwich closed the commercial portion of its solid waste disposal operation earlier this year due to a lack of disposal site options.

Hopper is optimistic they will be able to provide that service again in the future.