Harwich Selectmen Vote to Postpone Town Meeting

HARWICH – The Harwich Annual Town Meeting has been postponed following a vote by the Harwich Board of Selectmen.

The meeting will now take place on May 8, 2021 at 10:00am at 75 Oak Street the Stadium Field at Monomoy Regional High School.

A rain date has also been set for May 15 at 10:00am in the same location.

There was some concern about the meeting being held earlier as not as many people would be vaccinated.

There was also concern about the weather in May.

“This is probably going to require a higher power than us to pray for it because May is our monsoon season,” said board member Donald Howell.

Selectmen also wanted to avoid putting the meeting on Mother’s Day to avoid scheduling conflicts.

The board can delay the meeting under of Mass. General Law, but cannot delay it past June 30.

All necessary COVID-19 safety procedures will still be followed in preparation for the meeting.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter