Harwich Budget Proposes Several New Town Positions

HARWICH – The proposed budget for the next fiscal year in Harwich includes recommendations for several new positions.

According to Administrator Joe Power, the spending plan calls for new roles such as a Director of Cultural Affairs and another Program Specialist position for the Council on Aging.

There is also a proposed job of Housing Advocate, which would help with the town’s commitment to affordable housing.

Some roles outlined in the budget will be discussed at town meetings in the coming weeks, while other roles are not new positions and do not need separate approval.

Other proposal highlights include expanding mental health resources for public safety officers and investing in technology resources.

The Board of Selectmen has until February 22 to discuss the financial plan before sending it to the finance committee.

