Harwich Chamber of Commerce Cancels Port Summer Music Season

May 23, 2020

HARWICH – The Harwich Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the Wednesday Port Summer Nights Music 2020 season for the safety of musicians and the audience during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Port Summer Nights season usually runs every Wednesday night through July and August from 6 to 9 pm, with an encore night in early September.

The chamber said that they made the decision because it would be difficulty logistically to maintain social distancing during the events.

As part of the shutdown, Welcome Bags of information will be left on the porch of the Harwich Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, as the it is not ready to open yet.

The Harwich Chamber of Commerce will be available to answer questions by phone at 508 430-1165, Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4 pm as well as weekends from 10 am to 4 pm.

