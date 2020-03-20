You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Harwich Chamber of Commerce Gathering Information on Virus Impacts

March 20, 2020

HARWICH – The Harwich Chamber of Commerce has released a confidential survey to collect information on the impacts COVID-19 is having on local business.

The chamber will share the information with local, state, and federal partners so that they can be helpful in providing visibility into the array of resources being established.

The survey is also being conducted so that the chamber can direct resources to local businesses who need help.

The chamber is hopeful that the survey will help businesses maneuver through the tough times.

The survey is expected to take 5 to 10 minutes.

To take the survey, visit http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07egz57wxrk7vsrt15/a011rk7ypnott/questions.

