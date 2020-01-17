Harwich, Chatham Elementary Schools to Hold Early Childhood Screening

HARWICH – The Harwich and Chatham elementary schools will be conducting their annual Early Childhood Screening programs in March.

Both schools provide integrated preschool programs that are designed to meet the requirements of the special needs preschool population.

Chatham Elementary School will conduct its annual Early Childhood Screening, by appointment only, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Parents interested in having their child attend Chatham Integrated Preschool as a peer model should call Cathy Karras at 508-945-5135 to schedule a 45-minute screening appointment.

Harwich Elementary School will conduct its annual Early Childhood Screening, by appointment only, on Wednesday, March 25, and Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Parents interested in having their child attend Harwich Integrated Preschool as a peer model should call Karras at 508-430-7216 to schedule a 45-minute screening appointment.

Harwich Integrated Preschool will also hold an Open House on Wednesday, March 18, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. All new parents and caregivers are welcome to visit the preschool classrooms to meet the teachers and answer any questions about the program.