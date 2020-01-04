Harwich Conservation Trust Preserves Acre of Land in Herring River Watershed

HARWICH – The Harwich Conservation Trust was able to preserve the final one acre piece of land in the Coy’s Brook – Herring River Watershed.

The Lot is perched above Coy’s Brook in the Herring River watershed and is next to 27 acres of HCT conservation land known as Coy’s Brook Woodlands.

The Woodlands are a scenic and ecologically diverse mix of habitats including salt marsh, red maple wetland, Atlantic white cedar wetland, and a vernal pool.

In addition, a walking trail wanders through the landscape offering marsh vistas framed by tupelos.

Had the lot been lost, the habitats and wildlife would have suffered and the nearby walking trail experience would have been altered.

Harwich Conservation Trust raised $180,000 in fundraising goals to help save the lot.

For further information on the Harwich Conservation Trust, visit Harwichconservationtrust.org.