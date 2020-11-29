You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Harwich Council on Aging Launches COVID Storytelling Project

November 29, 2020

HARWICH – The Harwich Council on Aging recently launched a storytelling project revolving around the coronavirus outbreak.

Journal entries, poems, photos, and more can be submitted to the council. Submissions should reflect feelings had during the pandemic and its fallout, and they can be as personal or as general as the artist chooses.

Applicants should include their full name, mailing address, phone number, and email address with their submissions, which must be received by January 15. Winners will be chosen in March.

For more information, visit the council’s website by clicking here.

