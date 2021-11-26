Harwich Council on Aging Seeking Gift Donations for Seniors in Need

HARWICH – Donations are being sought by the Harwich Council on Aging (COA) for its holiday gift drive.

The gift delivery program aims to include older adults in town who may be isolated without local family, and who might not otherwise receive a gift this season.

The COA is accepting unwrapped gifts or gift cards between 9 am and 4 pm through December 15.

They ask that all gifts be new with the tags still on.

The Council on Aging said that it has the ability to deliver gifts to 50 seniors, and if it receives more donations than it can distribute for the holiday, then the gifts will be utilized for other Harwich seniors in need throughout the coming year.

Referrals for local seniors are being accepted by the COA, as well.

Questions and referrals can be directed to the COA at (508) 430 7550 or emailed to the Social Services Coordinator Julie Witas at jwitas@town.harwich.ma.us.