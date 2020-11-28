Harwich Cultural Council Accepting Grant Applicants

HARWICH – The Harwich Cultural Council is accepting local cultural council grant applications online for the 2021 fiscal year.

The reimbursement-based LCC funds must be used for arts, humanities or interpretive sciences, with preference given to local applicants or activities which offer unique cultural and artistic content.

Eligible projects must provide equal cultural access and public benefit for the community.

Previously funded applicants should modify programs or develop other funding sources, said the Council.

Organizations may request support for scholarship programs which entail giving back to the community.

Applications will be accepted through the portal on the Massachusetts Cultural Council website.

After a recent extension, the new deadline to apply is midnight on Monday, December 14, 2020.