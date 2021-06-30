Harwich Faces Battle Over Noise Level Issues

HARWICH – A recent Harwich Board of Selectmen meeting allowed residents and select board members to speak on noise complaints in the town.

Residents were divided on introducing more strict caps on noise levels for live music venues.

Some argued that it is difficult to measure noise levels, especially because when noise complaints are reported, they rely heavily on an individual’s own sense of hearing.

Decibel readers were suggested by some, while others argued that these could be difficult to use.

More advanced sound systems were also suggested as a way to cut back on noise levels.

Members of the local music community brought up the struggles that many performers have felt throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with a lack of work.

Additionally, venues that book live music also struggled during the pandemic due to being unable to host musicians and customers in the same capacity.

“The problem that you got here on Cape Cod is that sound is a threshold mechanism, and when it’s windy, you create a background noise that’s higher than when it’s calm. Then there’s a difference between which way the wind is blowing,” noted Select Board Member Don Howell at one point during the discussion.

The board did not reach a conclusion on the noise issue, and decided to reopen the discussion at a later date.