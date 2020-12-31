Harwich Festival of Trees Fundraiser Raises Over $12k for Food Security

HARWICH – At a recent Harwich select board meeting, Executive Director of the Harwich Chamber of Commerce Cyndi Williams said that the Festival of Trees holiday event raised over $12,000 for food security in the community.

During the fundraiser, residents bid on decorated trees that included gifts and gift certificates to local restaurants and businesses.

Proceeds from the event also benefited the Family Pantry of Cape Cod.

“This is the time of year where we get to give back. It was just an amazing feeling,” said Williams.

The event followed COVID-19 safety guidelines, including transitioning to online and remote formats using email and phone calls.

Williams said that last year, the event raised almost $7,000, but topped that figure this year despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The community came out in great force, bidding generously,” said Williams.

“This year, we didn’t quite double, but did raise $12,500 for the Family Pantry. I am just over the top happy with how blessed we are. We have an amazing, amazing community,” said Williams.