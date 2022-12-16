Harwich Fund Awards $13,250 to Local Nonprofits

HARWICH – The Cape Cod Foundation’s Harwich Fund has awarded $13,250 to eight nonprofits serving the local community.

The money will fund new outerwear and shoes for local children, fund classroom field trips, and more.

“This is a true community effort: Harwich Helping Harwich,” said Brian Scheld, Chair of The Harwich Fund Advisory Committee in a statement.

“We are actively raising funds from individual donors to support nonprofit organizations serving the Harwich community. In just two years, we have awarded over $36,000 in grants to strengthen the critical framework that supports the Harwich community.”

This year’s eight recipients and the grant they received are as follows, according to the statement from the Cape Cod Foundation: