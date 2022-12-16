Harwich Fund Awards $13,250 to Local Nonprofits

HARWICH – The Cape Cod Foundation’s Harwich Fund has awarded $13,250 to eight nonprofits serving the local community.
The money will fund new outerwear and shoes for local children, fund classroom field trips, and more.
“This is a true community effort: Harwich Helping Harwich,” said Brian Scheld, Chair of The Harwich Fund Advisory Committee in a statement.
“We are actively raising funds from individual donors to support nonprofit organizations serving the Harwich community. In just two years, we have awarded over $36,000 in grants to strengthen the critical framework that supports the Harwich community.”
This year’s eight recipients and the grant they received are as follows, according to the statement from the Cape Cod Foundation:
Behavioral Health Innovators, $1,250
To support Harwich participation in the PASS (Positive Alternative to School Suspension) Program, which offers high school students an opportunity to experience a productive, safe, and supportive alternative to suspension so that they can return to the classroom and find success.
Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra, $750
To support the Orchestra’s final program of the 2022/2023 season, Toward the Sea, which depicts the Pilgrim voyage and its implications for the Native American population on Cape Cod.
Friends of the Harwich Council on Aging, $1,000
To support the “Don’t Forget! What You Need to Know About Dementia” program, an educational program for Harwich patients, families, and care-givers which also builds awareness of the signs of cognitive decline and early dementia.
Friends of the Harwich Youth Center, $5,000
To support The Harwich Children’s Fund 2022 Outerwear and Clothing Drive, which provides new, winter coats, boots, mittens, and hats to Harwich youth ages 1-18 during the holiday season.
Harwich Junior Theatre: $1,500
To support a planning grant for the Harwich Junior Theatre to explore and plan a Harwich community read in 2023. This initiative would bring families, students, and organizations from across the seven villages of Harwich together for workshops, performances, and educational events centered around one work of literature.
Homeless Prevention Council: $1,250
To support the case management program, which provides personalized and long-term support for Harwich individuals and families, empowering them to attain financial stability, stay in their homes, or find stable and affordable housing.
Lower Cape Outreach Council: $1,000
To support a partnership between Lower Cape Outreach Council, the Harwich Children’s Fund, and Operation Warm to provide new, warm sneakers to Harwich elementary school children in need.
Pleasant Bay Community Boating: $1,500
To support Harwich children participation in the First Sail Program and Floating Classroom Field Trips, which empower students to experience the joys, beauty, and freedom of exploring Pleasant Bay while learning about marine environments and sailing.