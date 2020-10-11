Harwich Health Officials Urging Residents to Continue Practicing COVID Guidelines

HARWICH – Harwich health officials are reminding the public to be cautious with their social interactions as the weather get colder and gatherings start migrating indoors.

The town is also encouraging its residents to get the flu shot this year.

A drive-thru flu vaccine clinic is being held on Tuesday, October 20 from 2-5pm at the Harwich Community Center for residents ages six months and older.

Pre-registration is required and the high dose senior vaccine will not be administered.

According to the town, more than 4,900 residents have been tested for COVID-19 with the positivity rate increased for the third week in a row to 2.33 percent.

Harwich is in the yellow on the Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 incidence map.

So far, the total number of COVID-19 cases for Harwich is 162, which saw an increase of five cases over the last week.

Health Director Megan Eldredge is urging the public to wear masks or face coverings when coming into close contact with another person, maintain a distance of six feet between people and to stay home if they are not feeling well or if that person or someone in their household recently traveled.