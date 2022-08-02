Harwich Institutes Mandatory Ban on Watering

HARWICH – Harwich officials have instituted a mandatory watering ban as the Cape Cod and Islands region continues to experience a drought.

The state recently declared that Cape Cod was under Level 1 drought conditions. The town has also received multiple complaints about low water pressure.

Those factors have prompted Harwich to limit hand watering to two periods of the day: from midnight through 8 a.m. and from 5 to 9 p.m. Core businesses necessities, agriculture and livestock work, as well as matters of health and safety are exceptions to the rule.

The decision was made in an attempt to maintain public health along with a water supply that’s sufficient for firefighters.

The ban will be in effect until further notice. Those with private wells are asked to participate voluntarily.

