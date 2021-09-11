You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Harwich Mandates Masks at Town Meetings

Harwich Mandates Masks at Town Meetings

September 11, 2021

HARWICH – The Town of Harwich’s Board of Health will institute a mask mandate for municipal meetings in light of recent increases in COVID-19 delta variant cases region-wide.

During meetings and hearings, masks will need to be worn unless the acting chairperson of the board that is meeting allows otherwise at the time.

“We have been seeing a slight rise in cases. Harwich is still definitely doing better than most of the other towns on Cape, but I did want to bring to your attention that we are seeing breakthrough cases of vaccinated individuals,” said Health Director Kathleen O’Neill.

“We thought that perhaps requiring masks in town meetings and hearings may be a good proactive measure to take before we see any incidents or spreading occur at the town level.”

Those who do not follow the mandate can be asked by the chairperson to put on a face covering or else be requested to leave. 

No fine is associated with violating the mandate.

Children as young as two years old are also subject to the mandate.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 