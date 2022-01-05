Harwich Meetinghouse Prepares For Premiere Of New Concert Series

HARWICH – Friends of the South Harwich Meetinghouse recently announced the premiere of “Masterpieces at the Meetinghouse”, a chamber music series beginning on Sunday, January 9 at 3 pm at the South Harwich Meetinghouse.

The six-month concert series will be held on Sunday afternoons, with performances on January 9, February 13, March 20, April 24, May 22, and June 12.

The opening performance features “The Music Project”, a trio featuring violinist Yevgenia Strenger, violist Sander Strenger, and pianist Dan Berlinghoff performing the works of Lachner, Handel/Halvorsen, and Fuchs.

Masks and face coverings are required for the event, as well as proof of vaccination.

Individual concert tickets can be purchased at the door or through Eventbrite.com.

Additionally, a full six concert bundle can also be purchased through Eventbrite.com for $120.

To view the full list of performers, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter