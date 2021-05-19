Harwich Moves to Reopen Town Buildings

HARWICH – As COVID vaccination rates continue their steady climb across the region, Town of Harwich officials have recommended that municipal buildings be reopened.

The recommendation comes in response to Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement that the Commonwealth would fully reopen on May 29, including a relaxation of mask mandates for those fully vaccinated.

Baker said that the state would defer to local governments when it came to deciding the speed at which they relaxed their own COVID restrictions.

Town Administrator Joe Powers, who formally made the recommendation, said that in light of the positive trends in public health data as well as impending reopening of the state, it is time to move towards a reopening of municipal offices.

He said that the target goal of reopening town buildings would be June 15, the same date that the Commonwealth’s state of emergency order will also officially end and 15 months after the initial closures of the buildings.

Powers said that the employee vaccination clinic planned for May 26 will even further raise vaccination rates for the town, providing the final second shot for some.

“That employee vaccine clinic will allow many of our employees who haven’t been vaccinated to finalize their vaccination process, including the additional 15 days as has always been the recommendation,” said Powers.

June 21 would see the board return to in-person meetings under the recommendation, and the town would also sunset its weekly COVID updates, instead only providing updates as necessary, according to Powers.