Harwich Officials Announce Mandatory Water Restrictions

HARWICH – Officials in Harwich recently announced that mandatory water restrictions have been enacted.

In response to the level one drought that has been declared on Cape Cod by the state government, the Harwich Water Department has advised that an odd and even number watering schedule will be used.

Properties with odd numbers are permitted to water on calendar days that end with an odd number, while even-numbered households are permitted to water on even-numbered calendar days.

Watering can be carried out, according to officials, from 4 to 8 a.m. and from 5 to 9 p.m.

For more details, visit the Harwich Water Department’s website by clicking here.