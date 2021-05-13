You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Harwich Officials Announce Mandatory Water Restrictions

Harwich Officials Announce Mandatory Water Restrictions

May 13, 2021

HARWICH – Officials in Harwich recently announced that mandatory water restrictions have been enacted.

In response to the level one drought that has been declared on Cape Cod by the state government, the Harwich Water Department has advised that an odd and even number watering schedule will be used.

Properties with odd numbers are permitted to water on calendar days that end with an odd number, while even-numbered households are permitted to water on even-numbered calendar days.

Watering can be carried out, according to officials, from 4 to 8 a.m. and from 5 to 9 p.m.

For more details, visit the Harwich Water Department’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 