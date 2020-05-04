Harwich Officials Discuss Plans for Reopening Town after COVID-19 Pandemic

HARWICH – Harwich community leaders said that they are intending to prepare the safest possible reopening of the town after the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.

Joe Powers, Interim Town Administrator, said that town officials are hopeful due to recent decreases in new coronavirus cases, and that they are planning for the future after COVID-19 in response.

“We know that the state-wide numbers have plateaued and mercifully, in the last couple of days, have actually started to lower, which is exactly what we need to have happen,” said Powers.

“The town of Harwich, based on that, is actively pursuing retrofitting of public buildings. Changes to make sure that once we reopen buildings to the public, we can do so in a safe manner and in a manner that reflects the new reality of social distancing, hand sanitizing, masks and face coverings.”

Powers said he will check in with town employees and update them on the state of COVID-19 in the town and the plans for the future of Harwich.

“We’re actively working on ramping up and reestablishing as much of a workforce in our public buildings as we can safely do over the coming weeks. And again with an eye towards reopening public buildings for the general public in a safe way.”

Powers said that the town is aware that the Wingate assisted living facility had a positive case of COVID-19, though said it is under control.

The National Guard is handling testing residents of the facility as well as staff.

Powers said that though the town’s number of positive cases will increase as tests in the facility confirm numbers, residents should not be alarmed as the cases have been contained.

“We know that the number of positive cases is going to rise significantly because of the Wingate situation, however Wingate, as any other assisted living facility in the Commonwealth, is now basically an island unto themselves,” said Powers.

“We know that when cases present themselves in those facilities they spread quickly. While the numbers will look concerning, they were expected and they do not represent a threat or a concern to the general public because it is a closed, cloistered facility at this point.”

Harwich Fire Chief Norman Clarke also said that the situation at the assisted living facility was under control.

“We’re certainly fully aware of the situation at the nursing home and that’s manageable,” said Chief Clarke.

“It’s going to affect our overall numbers, but as a community our numbers are very low. I think that’s a great thing. It’s a testament to how folks have really rallied around each other and are taking care of each other.”