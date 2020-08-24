Harwich Police and Fire Departments Weather COVID-19 Challenges

HARWICH – The Harwich Police and Fire Departments have both had a challenging past few months due to the ongoing global pandemic, but both continue to weather the crisis.

“Thankfully, up to this point, we’ve had no employees come down with COVID-19 so we have not been impacted by that to any great extent. We’ve had a number tested and thankfully they were all negative, but that has not impacted our operations up to this point,” said Police Chief David Guillemette.

May, June and July saw a decline of 1500 calls, a drop attributable to the COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions that saw many residents staying at home, according to Guillemette.

As reopening continued, calls began to increase in Harwich Port, notably along beaches.

The department has since responded to issues involving large gatherings, underage drinking and other disturbances.

“In response to that, we’ve increased our presence down there in Harwich Port to try and keep things under control. We’ve increased patrols along beaches as well and it seems to be having an impact,” said Guillemette.

Harwich Fire Chief David Leblanc said that there have been difficulties for the Harwich Fire Department since 2019, with last summer punctuated by a tornado.

Similar to the police department, the beginning months of the season featured a reduced number of calls around the time the surge in cases was greatest in Massachusetts.

“That decrease we’ve seen has now gone away. We’re back to operating as we normally would. But there was definitely a period of time when people were uncomfortable about going to the hospital, uncomfortable with contact, and we had a significant decrease,” said Leblanc.

“It changed how our personnel operate, it changed every aspect of what we do.”

Leblanc said that masks and other medical protections were used even on calls that were not medically related, and those that were had responders in full gowns and other personal protective equipment.

Leblanc said that the department will continue to adapt as more changes come.