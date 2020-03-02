Harwich Police Join Monomoy School District in Anti-Vaping Campaign

HARWICH – The Harwich Police Department and the Monomoy Regional School District are combining their efforts to fight against the youth vaping trend.

The police department and school administration are currently using a variety of strategies to combat vaping among youths, including vaping and nicotine health risk education and increased supervision.

They are also using Project Connect, a program available to adolescents who may be struggling with nicotine addiction and vaping.

The school and police department are also planning a specially trained school specific K9 program to be used by school resource officers.

The specially trained dog will be the first in the region for the specific purpose of reducing youth vaping.

The dogs will be able to detect marijuana and THC in general as well as nicotine, both common in vaping devices.

As well as being able to detect and locate instances of vaping and marijuana use within a school building and stop it as it occurs, the dogs can also be present at school dances and athletic events.

The dogs on campus will also serve as a visual reminder and deterrent against vaping, as well as being a friendly, approachable, bridge between law enforcement and youth, leading to open communication and beneficial relationships.

The project will be relying on outside funding and donations to get started, which will go towards the purchase of the dog, training, and associated equipment.

Donations can be mailed or dropped off to the Monomoy Regional High School.