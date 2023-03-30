Harwich Receives $620,000 for Great Sand Lake Sewer Project

HARWICH – Harwich has received about $620,000 in ARPA funding from Barnstable County for its Great Sand Lake Sewer Collection System Project.

With designs already approved for the project, the town will next seek money for construction through the State Revolving Fund program.

Harwich Town Administrator Joe Powers thanked county commissioners for the allocation at their most recent meeting.

“This is a great project, not only for Harwich, as it impacts upon nutrients in the Great Sand Lakes region of our town, but also for Cape Cod because it impacts upon our clean water supply. I know that is a critical aspect for everybody here,” said Powers.

Chair of the Board of County Commissioners Mark Forest said Harwich has been a leader in water quality protections.

“For a town of its size, wastewater investments can certainly be a challenge, but Harwich has risen to the challenge. We’re very excited as the commissioners to do everything we can to help you out here,” said Forest.

About $9 million of the $10 million in ARPA funds allocated by the county have been distributed so far.