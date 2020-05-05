Harwich Reports Number of COVID-19 Cases in Nursing Home

HARWICH – Harwich Health Director Meggan Eldredge has reported that 61 people from the Wingate at Harwich nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19.

Eldredge made the announcement during the Harwich Selectmen meeting on Monday and although she did not specify how many of them were residents and staff, she added that four of the nursing home residents have died from coronavirus-related causes.

Town officials said that they have received many emails and questions regarding the numbers that are being reported at Wingate.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) daily dashboard of COVID-19 numbers across the state are still reporting less than 10 cases at the nursing home.

“That’s inaccurate but I believe it’s just a lag in the reporting,” said Eldredge.

Eldredge said that she has been in contact with Wingate at Harwich’s director of nursing.

The Town has given some of their personal protective equipment stock to the nursing home and the facility has put in their own request for gowns, gloves and masks through Mass DPH.

“I just want to assure the public that there are staff who work in other areas and work outside of that facility and possibly at other facilities and those workers are educated in personal hygiene and taking on and off personal protective equipment to make sure that they are not spreading the disease from room to room or facility to facility,” said Eldredge.

The Harwich health department said that they are in contact with the facility and admitted that more work needs to be done to trace the virus.

“I want everyone to know that it’s an ongoing process and we’re watching it,” said Eldredge.

There are 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harwich, with 61 at Wingate, 32 within the community and another at a long-term facility outside of town but with a Harwich address.

Eldredge said that of the 32, 31 have recovered from the virus.