Harwich Resident to Lead Local Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla

CHATHAM- John Geurtsen of Harwich has been elected as commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Cape Cod Flotilla in Chatham.

Geurtsen, who had served as the flotilla’s vice commander since 2017, was sworn in as commander during a traditional Coast Guard “Change of Watch” ceremony held at The Wayside Inn in Chatham on December 18th.

The local Auxiliary unit provides a variety of recreational boating assistance to local mariners, including boating safety classes, vessel safety examinations, and air and marine patrols in local waters.

Flotilla members also conduct public tours of historic Chatham Light and several Auxiliarists work alongside active duty Coast Guard crews at stations in Chatham and Sandwich and aircrews from Air Station Cape Cod.

A native of the Netherlands, Geurtsen is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts – Amherst.

After retiring from his career as a technical manager in the printing industry, Geurtsen and his wife Jennifer relocated from the Boston area to Harwich in 2013.

Geurtsen is an Auxiliary-qualified coxswain and, in addition to his Coast Guard responsibilities, is a part-time boat captain at the Wequassett Resort in Harwich.

He succeeds another Harwich resident, Peter DeBakker, as commander of the 70-plus member Chatham flotilla.

Geurtsen will be assisted in his duties by the unit’s new vice commander, Reid Oslin of West Dennis.

For more information on the Flotilla, you can visit cgaux.org