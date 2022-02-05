Harwich Seeking Feedback on Revised Wastewater Plan

HARWICH – The Town of Harwich and GHD consulting services are inviting public patriation in an upcoming input session to give feedback on revisions to the town’s Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan.

The input session will be hosted at the Griffin Room of Harwich Town Hall on Saturday, February 12 at 9am.

Citizens with questions or who wish to comment can contact Russ Kleekamp, Senior Project Manager, at 774-313-8663.

Those unable to attend may give written comments by email to Russell.Kleekamp@ghd.com or Anastasia Rudenko, Project Manager at Anastasia.Rudenko@ghd.com.

For more information on Harwich’s Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan, click here.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter