Harwich Resiliency Efforts Lower Flood Insurance Premiums

HARWICH – The Town of Harwich’s advanced floodplain management efforts have created a 15 percent reduction in flood insurance premiums for residents.

This represents an additional 5 percent savings for residents through town resiliency measures encouraged by the National Flood Insurance Program, which is overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

NFIP oversees the Community Rating System, a voluntary incentive program that recognizes and encourages community floodplain management by towns that exceed the minimum NFIP requirements.

Harwich is one of 25 Massachusetts communities that have received this recognition.

On Cape Cod, 9 communities participate in the CRS.

Within the CRS, Harwich has now achieved Class 7 thanks to its efforts.

“A Class 7 rating takes a lot of hard work and dedication on the part of the community staff. Harwich residents should be proud of the work their Town has done and continues to do to protect them from flooding and increase flood insurance savings,” said Shannon Hulst, Regional CRS Coordinator for Barnstable County, in a statement.

A Class 7 rating means that eligible NFIP policyholders in the Town qualify to receive a 15% discount on their annual flood insurance premiums for an average of $345 in annual savings.

According to CRS, the program accounts for a community-wide savings of nearly $95,000 annually for Harwich residents.