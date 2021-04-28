Harwich to Hold Democratic Town Committee Outside

HARWICH – The Harwich Democratic Town Committee will be held outdoors this year.

It will take place on Saturday, May 1 at 9:00am at Brooks Park in Harwich, and all who are interested are invited to attend.

The change of venue is to accommodate COVID-19 gathering guidelines.

Candidates who are running for office in Harwich will be addressing those at the meeting.

It is advised to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

Positions that will be run for throughout this election included a vacancy on the Board of Selectmen, the Monomoy Regional School Committee, the Board of Water/Wastewater Commission, the Town Moderator, and more.

The last day to take out registration papers has already passed for the year.

The election itself will take place on May 18, but the last day to register to vote in the local election was April 13.

For more information, check the Town of Harwich’s website here.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter