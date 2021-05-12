Harwich Voters Approve Budgets and Sidewalk Projects

HARWICH – Harwich annual town meeting saw the passage of the town and school budgets, as well as articles related to sidewalk projects.

Selectmen and town officials both celebrated the success of town meeting, despite colder temperatures and winds that created obstacles for the outdoor event.

“From the moment the first motion was made to the motion to adjourn was voted on was two hours and forty three minutes. And within that, I think there was quite a bit of ample discussion and I’m very pleased with the outcome generally,” said Harwich Interim Town Administrator Joseph Powers.

Alongside the $39 million town budget and $29.4 million Monomoy school budget, voters approved $200,000 to construct a sidewalk to Saquatucket Harbor from Harwich Port, as well as $1.15 million for foundation work for the Brooks Academy building.

Other items, including $360,000 in Community Preservation Act funding to buy open spaces totaling 31 acres of land in the Hinckleys Pond/Herring River watershed and $112,200 for the East Harwich Methodist Church Cemetery Gravestone Project were postponed indefinitely.

At town election on May 18, the purchase of a new firefighting vehicle will be considered for the town’s fire department as well as $700,000 for road repairs.