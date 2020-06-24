Yarmouth Police Investigating Hate Incidents

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department has launched two investigations regarding hate incidents that have taken place over the past week.

A report of a noose hanging from a tree off of Pump House Road in West Yarmouth was received last Wednesday. Two teenagers were seen with rope in the area prior to the discovery, but no one has reported seeing the noose being placed.

Twenty flyers promoting white nationalism recruitment were also discovered this past Sunday around the areas of Route 28, Buck Island Road, and Higgins Crowell Road.

Chief Frank Frederickson explained in a statement that the actions were done to “create fear, division and distrust in our community.” He said that it does not represent the town’s residents, and that the police department will work to address hate incidents.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is urged to contact the Yarmouth Police Department.