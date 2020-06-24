You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth Police Investigating Hate Incidents

Yarmouth Police Investigating Hate Incidents

June 24, 2020

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department has launched two investigations regarding hate incidents that have taken place over the past week.

A report of a noose hanging from a tree off of Pump House Road in West Yarmouth was received last Wednesday. Two teenagers were seen with rope in the area prior to the discovery, but no one has reported seeing the noose being placed.

Twenty flyers promoting white nationalism recruitment were also discovered this past Sunday around the areas of Route 28, Buck Island Road, and Higgins Crowell Road.

Chief Frank Frederickson explained in a statement that the actions were done to “create fear, division and distrust in our community.” He said that it does not represent the town’s residents, and that the police department will work to address hate incidents.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is urged to contact the Yarmouth Police Department.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 